Kauhale Health Acquires ALMC In Ohio's Miami Valley Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kauhale Centerville to Lead in Memory Care Living Accommodations

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kauhale ("Kauhale") has acquired purpose-built memory care community Symphony Centerville (Centerville, OH). This marks

Kauhale's third in two years and another step in the execution of a deliberate senior living and management strategy.

Symphony Centerville will be rebranded as Kauhale Centerville. Located in Centerville, Ohio which is a suburb of Dayton, known for its bustling business centers, nationally recognized schools, historic stone houses, and charming downtown district the 43,000 SF building was built in 2016, has 57 private suites and 3 shared suites, high ceilings and large windows, a main dining room and private dining, a great room with fireplace, private visiting and activity areas, community theater, large exterior courtyard with walking/patio areas, a spa, resident gardens, rehab spaces, and aromatherapy.

The community is 100% private pay, accepting no Medicaid reimbursement.

Kauhale Healthcare Real Estate, an affiliate of Kauhale, sponsored the acquisition. Investor, Common Member, and Limited Member equity will capitalize the special purpose entity that will own each of the legal entities that (i) own the real estate and (ii) operate the community.

Kauhale Healthcare Management, Kauhale's management company, will manage.

"This announcement is reassuring and confirms the credibility of Kauhale's growth strategy in the midst of challenging operational and capital market conditions," said Blake F. Church, Executive Managing Director of Kauhale Health. "We have a lot of work to do to be top of mind in senior living and memory care, but this strategic investment aligns with our commitment to provide exceptional care and empowering support to both seniors and associates in vibrant communities."

About Kauhale Health

Founded in 2021, Kauhale Health (kauhalehealth) is a Midwest-based firm led by five principals with a combined 145 years of experience in senior living/integrated post-acute care operations, acquisitions, operational transfers, and development. The team has experience across 20 U.S. states, including management responsibilities for more than 450 standalone Independent Living (IL), Assisted Living (AL), Memory Care (MC), Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF), and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) properties.

As of this release, the company owns/manages approximately 550 senior living units, with operations in three states.

The company's mission is to empower purposeful living, well-being, and peace of mind in a vibrant community.

The company's interests include senior living management, investments, and development.

Contact

Blake F. Church

[email protected]

303-818-2711

SOURCE Kauhale Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED