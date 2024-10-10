Number Of Casualties In Zaporizhzhia Air Strike Rises To 4
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs, injuring four people, including a child.
This was reported in Telegram by the State Emergency Service, Ukrinform reports.
“In the morning, the enemy launched air strikes on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia : 4 people were injured, including one child. The number of victims is being established,” the post reads.
It is noted that the rescuers evacuated 5 residents from the damaged houses.
The work to eliminate the consequences of the air strikes has been completed.
According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, there are several locations: the first is the private sector, where several houses were destroyed and ten more were damaged. The same is true for the second location. All residents are alive.
Police officers, explosives experts, volunteers of the Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and other specialized services of the city were working at the sites.
As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, Russian troops struck 459 times at 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region . There is destruction in the residential sector.
