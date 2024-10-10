GPCA’s Inaugural Process Safety Conference Kicked Off This Week in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- GPCA) Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia 9 October 2024 – The inaugural Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association (GPCA) Process Safety Conference opened its doors for the first time this week to chemical and petrochemical leaders from across the Arabian Gulf to shape the future of process safety excellence in the region, foster collaboration and knowledge sharing and raise the bar on standards and education. Taking place from 7-10 October 2024 at the King Abdullah Cultural Center, Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, the conference addressed the theme “Enabling Process Safety Leadership: Enriching Knowledge, Catalyzing Commitment”.

Following two full-day workshops on 7 October packed with in-depth knowledge on process safety, operational excellence and the first of its kind “Process Safety by Frontlines” program, the conference kicked off with Opening remarks by Abdullah Hassan Al Qahtani, Chief Engineer, Process Risk Management, SABIC, and Chairman, Gulf Process Safety Network, GPCA. In his remarks, Mr. Al Qahtani addressed the audience: “The Gulf Process Safety Network (GPSN) is a vital initiative by GPCA, dedicated to fostering a robust process safety culture and enhancing knowledge in our region. I am thrilled to see the first edition of this conference, where we were able to introduce a much-needed session, highlighting the invaluable contributions of frontline workers to process safety.”

He continued: “Through the powerful stories shared by seasoned frontline workers and process safety survivors, coupled with insights from industry leaders, we have gained crucial learnings. We hope this sets a precedent for other associations and safety organizations to follow, giving well-deserved recognition to those on the frontlines who safeguard our operations and, ultimately, save lives. This is the transformative conversation that the industry has been waiting for, and we are proud to lead it.”





