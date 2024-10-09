Saudi Min. Starts 3-Day Visit To Pakistan
10/9/2024 7:10:04 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz along with a delegation of investors arrived at Nur Khan airbase in Islamabad on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Pakistan.
The delegation includes representatives the sectors of energy, mining, minerals, agriculture, business, tourism, industry, and manpower, radio Pakistan reported.
The Saudi delegation is scheduled to hold important business-to-business meetings with Pakistani companies, and several agreements will be signed during the visit.
Before the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said, "The Saudi Minister for Investment will finalize various B2B investment proposals, estimated to exceed USD 2 billion." (end)
