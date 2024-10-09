Morocco’S Green Hydrogen Plan: 30,000 Jobs And Economic Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Morocco is making bold strides in green hydrogen production, aiming to create 30,000 new jobs in this emerging sector. This goal is part of a broader plan to generate 300,000 jobs in strategic industries like decarbonization and electric mobility.



The has allocated one million hectares for green hydrogen development, with 300,000 hectares already assigned to investors. This move showcases Morocco's commitment to attracting international partnerships and fostering innovation.



Morocco's and Commerce estimates a $100 billion linked to new technology production, with the potential for Morocco to capture up to $4 billion.



This initiative aligns with the country's goal to produce 52% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. Morocco's strategic location and abundant solar and wind resources make it ideal for green hydrogen production.



The country already hosts the world's largest concentrated solar power plant in Ouarzazate, attracting interest from global investors and institutions like the World Bank and the European Investment Bank.







Despite progress in renewables, Morocco still relies heavily on fossil fuels, with 62% of its electricity from coal, gas, and oil as of 2022. However, the expansion of green hydrogen production could significantly alter this energy mix.

Morocco's Green Hydrogen Roadmap

The country's green hydrogen roadmap outlines development phases from 2020 to 2050, focusing on increasing local usage and reducing costs.



Investments required range from 140 billion to 1,000 billion dirhams (€13-95 billion) during this period. Morocco anticipates a potential demand of 30 TWh by 2030, increasing to 307 TWh by 2050.



In addition, large-scale projects are already underway, including a Total Energies project targeting 10 GW of clean electricity production capacity by 2027.



Morocco's proximity to Europe positions it as a potential major exporter of green hydrogen to meet growing European demand. The success of this initiative could enhance Morocco's energy security and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

