Winners Announced For 2024 Best2smb Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 B2SMB Institute Network

How Can We Turn Small Businesses into AI-Superheroes?

B2SMB Institute Members recognize“best in Business-to-Small-Business” in multiples categories: Brand of the Year, Exec of the Year, Product of the Year & more.

- Dave Walker, B2SMBI Co-FounderCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The B2SMB Institute , the first professional organization focused on advancing excellence in the $500Bil+ business-to-small-business (B2SMB) ecosystem, today announced winners of their 2024 Best2SMB Awards at their annual Best2SMB Conference . The seventh-annual gathering of B2SMB leadership executives takes place October 9-10 at the Morton Arboretum in Chicago.The 7th annual Best2SMB Award celebrates the very best in selling at scale to millions of SMBs every day. Sourced and voted on by the Institute's extensive network of B2SMB Leaders, 2024 winners were announced throughout Day 1 of the event, and included:.Brand of the Year: Alignable.Product of the Year: vcita.Innovation of the Year: Chat GPT.Executive of the Year: Eric Groves, Alignable.Best2SMB Hall of Fame Inductees: Oracle Netsuite, Square & Apple“Congratulations to our 2024 winners,” said Dave Walker, CEO and Cofounder, the B2SMB Institute.“All the brands and leaders nominated for these awards share a passion for Small Business, and it shows in everything they do. We'll be featuring our winners and finalists in a series of Between2Bs podcasts over the month of October, 12 podcasts in all. We want the recognized leaders in the $500Bil marketplace to show off their playbooks.”The B2SMB event is more than just a celebration. Maciek Szesniak, the Institute's Chief Growth & Strategy Officer described the 2-day agenda:“This year's Best2SMB Conference tackles how we more effectively sell productivity to our Small Business customers. As AI features have created whole new gains for B2SMB products and services, Small Businesses need our help in understanding and embracing AI's use in their day-to-day operations. We're gathering to share strategies, playbooks, and best practices to meet this challenge.”A rich networking environment at the Conference attracts executive-level attendees from some of the biggest names in B2SMB products and services, alongside new players, best resources, SMB influencers and segment investors.For the full agenda, speakers list and registration details, visit the Best2SMB Conference event page atAbout the B2SMB InstituteThe B2SMB Institute is the first professional organization focused on advancing excellence in the business-to-small-business ecosystem. B2SMB leaders, practitioners, brands and enterprises rely on the Institute for critical market intelligence resources, peer-to-peer networking, best-practice guidance and specialized skills development. The B2SMB Institute champions small-business-centric thinking and practice, with a focus on how to reach, engage, win, keep and grow SMB customers. The member-driven organization serves as a dynamic, daily destination to find, meet and network with B2SMB decision-makers who share common needs, challenges and goals. Visit the B2SMB Institute website for details on resources, benefits and membership

David Walker

B2SMB Institute

+1 630-338-7681

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.