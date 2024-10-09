Coveo Announces Date Of Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call
MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo
(TSX: CVO), the leading enterprise AI platform that brings AI search and generative AI ("GenAI") to every point-of-experience, enabling remarkable personalized digital experiences, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2025 ended September 30, 2024, after market close on Monday, November 4, 2024. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO, Brandon Nussey, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the senior leadership team.
Coveo Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
|
Date:
|
Monday, November 4, 2024
|
Time:
|
5:00 p.m. Eastern time
|
Conference Call:
|
|
|
Use the link above to join the conference call without operator assistance. If you prefer to have operator assistance, please dial: 1-888-510-2154
|
Live Webcast:
|
|
Webcast Replay:
|
class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" cove under the "News & Events" section
About Coveo
We strongly believe that the future is business-to-person. That experiences are today's competitive front line, a make or break for every business. We also believe that remarkable experiences not only enhance user satisfaction but also yield significant gains for enterprises. That is what we call the AI-experience advantage – the degree to which the content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their needs, intent, preferences, context, and behavior, resulting in superior business outcomes.
To realize this AI-experience advantage at scale, enterprises require a robust, spinal and
composable infrastructure capable of unifying content securely and delivering AI search, AI recommendations, true personalization, and a trusted generative experience at every touchpoint with each individual customer, partner and employee. Coveo is dedicated to bringing this advantage to every point-of-experience, using powerful data and AI models to transform the enterprise in commerce, customer service, website, and workplace.
The
Coveo platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, and HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce AppExchange Partner, an SAP®
Endorsed App, an Adobe Technology Gold Partner, a MACH Alliance member, and a Genesys AppFoundry®
ISV Partner.
Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.
