Russian Border Guards To Withdraw From Armenia-Iran Border
Date
10/9/2024 3:10:27 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President
Vladimir Putin have agreed that from January 1, 2025, the
checkpoint between Armenia and Iran will be guarded solely by
Armenian border troops, Azernews reports.
This agreement, announced by Pashinyan's spokesperson, Nazeli
Baghdasaryan, marks a significant shift in the management of
Armenia's borders.
Starting in 2025, Armenia's National Security Service border
troops will take full responsibility for guarding both the
Armenia-Iran and Armenia-Turkiye borders.
"The checkpoint on the Armenia-Iran border will be handled
exclusively by Armenian border guards," Baghdasaryan confirmed.
This development removes the possibility of Russian troops
guarding the Zangazur corridor, potentially strengthening Armenia's
position in ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijan over the security
of the corridor.
