10-Cent Steaks At The Old Homestead, NYC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) America's Oldest Steakhouse is Rolling Back Pricing to Feed People Like its 1868 with a 30-Cent Anniversary Dinner

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Old Homestead, today, announced that they are rolling back their prices, for one night only, to 1868. America's oldest continuously operating steakhouse will celebrate 156 years in business with a 30-cent per person dinner, featuring USDA-Prime 10-cent steaks.

"We want to give New Yorkers an exceptional classic steakhouse experience without cost being a factor. This is a chance to come out, feel the vibe of NYC, and come together over great food and celebration," says co-owner Marc Sherry.

The 3-course 30-cent pre-fixe menu will be served at their original Meatpacking District location. The menu features The Old Homestead classic Caesar salad; a choice of Sherry Brothers 16 oz USDA Prime New York Sirloin, The Aristocrats of Tenderness Filet Mignon, or the 22 oz Gotham Rib Steak served on the bone; included sides are Grandma's Creamed Spinach and Truffle Mac & Cheese; the dinner's finishing touch is the World-Famous Old Homestead Cheesecake.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable (or phone: 212.242.9040) with seatings from 5 pm – 9 pm on October 21st. Walk-ins are welcome and will be seated on a first-come first-serve basis at the bar beginning at 5 pm. Gratuity and beverages are not included.

The Old Homestead has surpassed almost two centuries of culinary innovation, cultural changes...and NYC tragedies – and has become a storied landmark with a rich tapestry. The walls have absorbed conversation and storytelling; with main characters including Liza Minelli, Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, JFK, and more. Table 5, "the sports table "was home to legends like Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Joe Louis, and Billy Martin and is still seating sports icons today. The Old Homestead has also had the honor of hosting 4 US Presidents: James Garfield (1881), William McKinley (1901), Herbert Hoover (1931), and Harry Truman (2013). The legacy of The Old Homestead has transcended time a century and a half later – welcoming A-listers like Beyoncé, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, and Mike Tyson.

In its 156 years, NYC's The Old Homestead has experienced its fair share of firsts. Owners Greg and Marc Sherry, known as "steak legends", were the first to bring Wagyu beef into the US from Japan and will now be the first to offer guests a 10-cent steak experience that dates back over 150 years.

The Old Homestead: America's oldest continuously operating steakhouse with its flagship location in NYC's Meatpacking District and another in Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel. Founded in 1856 by the Sherry family, the family-owned restaurant was the first to serve Wagyu Beef in the US and the originator of the "doggy bag". For more information, visit .

56 9th Ave, NY, NY 10011

Website:

IG: @oldhomestead_steakhouse

Reservations/Open Table Link:

For more information contact Elaine LaPersonerie at Wink PR (917) 930 4080 or [email protected] .

SOURCE The Old Homestead

