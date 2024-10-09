Three Liquid Filling & Packaging Lines Available For Immediate Sale - Formerly Used By A Fortune 500 Global Consumer Goods Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Global and Integra Asset Solutions are pleased to announce the sale of three high-volume liquid filling and packaging lines previously used by Unilever for shampoo production. These fully operational lines are no longer needed by the and are now available for immediate purchase and removal.

Packaging & Filling Line #43

Packaging & Filling Line M1

An auction is scheduled for October 30 , but interested parties can inquire about purchasing the lines prior to the auction. The lines will be offered for sale on a piecemeal and bulk basis, however any bulk bids will be subject to approval during the auction. Therefore, buyers interested in purchasing the lines in their entirety are encouraged to contact us before the auction. Two of the lines are located in Jefferson City, MO, and one is in Raeford, NC.



Line 34 : Cap infeed bucket elevator, conveyor belt, pneumatic scale, filler with cam-driven capper

Line "M1" : Bottle unscrambler, bottle coder, cap sorter/hopper, pneumatic scale, capper, labeler, case erector, case packer, case sealer, checkweigher, case coder Line 43 : Bottle feeder, bottle unscrambler, feeding conveyors, volumetric filler, capper, labeler, labeling stations, case erector, case packer, case sealer

The auction is set for October 30, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET and will take place online via BidSpotte , providing local and international bidders with easy access. We recommend that international participants register well in advance to ensure timely approval.

Detailed photos and information on all components are available online. For more details or to schedule an inspection, please contact Bob Saunders at [email protected]

or 708-765-4026 .

"These lines are ideal for high-volume liquid filling operations and offer a cost-effective solution for manufacturers and suppliers of fast-moving consumer goods," said John Magnuson, President and Managing Director of Integra Asset Solutions.

For more information or to register for the auction, visit Integra Asset Solutions .

Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies.

Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring, and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value.

Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Currently, the company has $3 Billion in assets under management. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 800 professionals operating on five continents.

Integra Asset Solutions, LLC

specializes in comprehensive liquidation and valuation services of commercial and industrial assets. Integra can monetize any asset on the balance sheet, including

machinery and equipment, inventory, real estate, and accounts receivable. Integra is prepared to navigate the nuances of complex liquidations and can provide various financial structures that may be necessary for a specific project, this includes buying all assets outright or performing services as a commissioned

provider. With decades of industry experience, Integra consistently maximizes recovery values for distressed, nonperforming, or surplus assets for small and multi-national corporations alike.

Media Contact:

Karen Bubrowski

Hilco Global

Office: (847) 849-2911

Email: [email protected]



Ania Caprio

SVP, Marketing & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

708-765-4012

SOURCE Integra Asset Solutions

