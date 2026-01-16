Cong Seeks Clarification After Its Leader 'Abused' Woman Municipal Commissioner In K'taka

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 16 (IANS) The Congress leadership has sought clarification from its Karnataka unit after the threat and abuse directed at a woman Municipal Commissioner, allegedly by a party leader, triggered widespread outrage.

Sources said on Friday that the Congress national leadership has taken the matter seriously, as the incident is likely to dent the party's image.

The Congress national leadership has spoken to Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D. K. Shivakumar in this regard and has sought a detailed report.

Following this development, the Congress has issued a notice to the accused, Rajeev Gowda, who is currently absconding.

Sources said that the party has asked him to submit a reply within a week and warned him of disciplinary action.

The accused Congress leader is facing multiple FIRs in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the District Government Employees' Association has organised a protest demanding the arrest of Gowda. The silence of the Minister for Municipal Administration and Haj Rahim Khan is also being questioned.

Continuing the search for Gowda, police raided his residence and that of his friends and relatives.

Notably, the alleged crime came to the fore after a purported audio clip of a Karnataka Congress leader from Chikkaballapur district allegedly abusing and threatening a woman Municipal Commissioner triggered outrage on Wednesday.

Gowda is accused of hurling abuses and issuing threats to Sidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda over the phone.

Rajeev Gowda is a KPCC state coordinator and the defeated Congress candidate from the Sidlaghatta Assembly constituency.

Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalaxmi Choudhary, condemning the incident, said, "No one is above the law, be it a public representative or an influential individual.

The Karnataka State Commission for Women strongly condemns the use of abusive, obscene language and alleged intimidation against a woman officer.

"In the Sidlaghatta incident involving CMC Commissioner Amrutha, directions have been issued to the authorities concerned to take appropriate legal action and submit a report. Zero tolerance for harassment of women," she said.