Russians Begin Equipping Molniya-2 Drones With Starlink Terminals ISW

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated this in an article.

"Russia continues to scale up the production and innovation of inexpensive strike drones that have succeeded in generating favorable battlefield effects for Russian forces," the report says.

The Russian armed forces have recently begun equipping their Molniya-2 drones with Starlink satellite systems, significantly increasing their effectiveness on the battlefield. Ukrainian military analyst Kostiantyn Mashovets reported on January 13 that Russia has invested heavily in producing Molniya-2 UAV models, but claims that Russia spent more than $1 billion to produce over 900,000 such drones from January to August 2025 are exaggerated by at least a factor of two.

Mashovets noted that the Molniya-2 drone is resistant to interference from electronic warfare (EW) systems, is sometimes equipped with Starlink terminals, and offers a cost-to-capability ratio favorable to Russia.

ISW notes that Russia is expanding and scaling the production and adaptation of drones to support its airstrike campaign.

As ISW recalls, this campaign includes strikes on key logistics targets in the near and operational rear of Ukraine's Defense Forces, including highways, railways, and bridges.

These efforts are aimed at facilitating further Russian offensive operations in the coming weeks and months and weakening Ukraine's ability to sustain its frontline forces.

Given that technological adaptations of Russian UAVs have supported these objectives and recent Russian gains, ISW analysts believe Russia is likely to continue focusing on scaling the production of low-cost drones that have proven effective on the battlefield.

As Ukrinform reported, in 2025 Russian forces increased their average rate of advance thanks to a new operational model supported by technological adaptations and changes in offensive tactics.