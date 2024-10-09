Fortis Solutions Group Hosts Summit In Merced, California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC ("Fortis"), a leading provider of high-impact printed packaging solutions with facilities across North America, and a portfolio company of Harvest Partners, is hosting its Fortis Solutions Summit in Merced, CA on October 17, 2024.

The daylong summit, which will be held at El Capitan Hotel at 609 W Main Street in Merced, CA, will explore new packaging trends and include a trade show featuring insights on recent innovations, quality control, sustainability, and Fortis packaging products. It's an excellent opportunity to learn, ask questions, and get solutions to your "what if" packaging challenges. There will be a plant tour of Fortis' high-volume flexible packaging flexographic printing facility, where attendees can observe its label, shrink sleeve, and flexpack presses in action.

With opening remarks provided by Fortis leadership, the summit will also include educational sessions led by Natalie E. Rainer, Partner, and Avril G. Love, Counsel, both of K&L Gates, who will discuss navigating the regulatory pitfalls of environmental claim substantiation and, for packaging of consumables, accurate nutritional labeling. They will address the newly enacted Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws, the FDA's regulatory issues regarding food and color additives, and food-contact materials. Expert Carl Melville, Founder of The Melville Group, an industrial marketing agency, will discuss the benefits of co-packers and co-manufacturers and provide the latest updates on the contract manufacturing and packaging industry.

"We're looking forward to welcoming attendees to our upcoming Fortis Solutions Summit in Merced," said Fortis CEO Carlos Tapias. "Our summit is a valuable opportunity to share knowledge, innovations, and best practices for creating outstanding printed packaging solutions. Sustainability is a priority for many of our customers across industries, so we're excited to lead the conversation with the ways we develop our packaging solutions towards sustainable goals that contribute to developing a regenerative, circular economy."

You can register and get additional information about the Fortis Solutions Summit here . Please direct any questions to [email protected] .

About Fortis Solutions Group

Fortis Solutions Group provides differentiated packaging solutions that give our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through expedited lead times, quality control, color management and solution-oriented approaches. Our breadth of product offerings utilizes our outstanding flexographic, letterpress, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Catoosa, OK, Cordova, TN, Decatur, AL, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Lewisville, TX, Marietta, GA, Merced,

CA, Montgomery, IL, Napa, CA, Norfolk, VA, Novi, MI, Orem, UT, Paso Robles, CA, Santa Fe Springs, CA, Somersworth, NH, St-Hubert, Quebec, Canada, and West Chester, OH. For more information, please visit .

Media Contacts:

Lisa Baker, Lambert

[email protected]

(603) 868-1967

or

Joanne Lessner, Lambert

[email protected]

(212) 222-7436

SOURCE Fortis Solutions Group

