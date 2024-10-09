Frameplay, Adverty, And Adinmo Unveil Groundbreaking In-Game Advertising Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In-Game Advertising Innovators Unite to Offer Unmatched Scale and Access Through Frameplay's New Exchange

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frameplay, Adverty, and AdInMo have united to create a groundbreaking preferred partnership in the US and collaborate across key global markets to drive standardization. In a significant move for the in-game advertising sector, the preferred partnership will offer advertisers unrivaled access to their combined inventory, all accessible through Frameplay's newly launched exchange to provide brands with enhanced opportunities to engage gaming audiences globally.

"We're now seeing the next evolution in in-game advertising, and our partnership with Adverty and AdInMo marks a major leap forward in how the biggest brands and agencies can connect with gamers seamlessly" says Yasin Dabhelia, VP, Demand at Frameplay. "By combining the inventories of three leading companies, we're offering brands a unified solution to reach global gaming audiences with an unrivaled level of access, efficiency, and scale."

The partnership comes at a pivotal time for the in-game advertising sector. According to eMarketer, in-game advertising is projected to reach nearly $9 billion in 2024, solidifying its importance as a key channel for marketers. Despite its massive potential, in-game advertising currently only accounts for $1 of every $36 spent on digital ads in the US. This new exchange aims to close that gap by making it easier for brands to tap into this rapidly growing and highly engaged audience.

Standardization and Collaboration: Paving the Future of In-Game Advertising

This collaboration highlights the industry's push towards standardization and unified solutions, offering a more streamlined approach for advertisers looking to capitalize on gaming's massive reach.

Sandy Shanman, CEO of Frameplay, says "This collaboration will represent the largest single source for intrinsic in-game advertising, and will play a critical role in making it easier for the biggest brands and agencies in the world to make in-game an always-on marketing channel."

A Major Step in the Evolution of Media

"We are excited to be part of this new chapter of packaging In-Play advertising," said Jonas Söderqvist, CEO at Adverty. "By joining forces with Frameplay and AdInMo, we are helping brands tap into the full potential of In-Play gaming inventory, with a solution that is built for the future of advertising and creating a groundbreaking communication between brands and the gaming audience."

"For a new media channel to truly scale requires standards to make it as easy as possible for buyers, which is why we're delighted to be teaming up with Frameplay and Adverty to participate in this new exchange and lead market education", said Joanne Lacey, COO at AdInMo. "Immersive InGamePlay ad formats enable brands to reach and crucially engage diverse player audiences, and this partnership is another milestone towards industry standardization to make these valuable audiences more accessible to brands than ever before."

About Frameplay

Frameplay is an award-winning marketing technology provider supporting the advertising and video game industries. They enable brands, agencies, and platforms to place advertising intrinsically within highly-attentive video game environments without disrupting game quality or player experience. The result is proven, high-impact opportunities for advertisers, revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for people who play games.





About Adverty

Adverty, a leading in-game ad platform, delivers spectacular In-Play ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and multi-patented technology built for VR/AR and mobile games. The platform offers programmatic video and display ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, Istanbul and Lviv and enables new gaming revenue streams for developers and empowers advertisers to reach uniquely engaged audiences.





About AdInMo

AdInMo is a player insights monetization platform run by mobile game veterans. We understand players - respecting their game time and data privacy to provide the most relevant in-game advertising experience. Our addressability and hybrid monetization solutions enable game developers and advertisers to engage players immersively and increase the value of each player. Advertisers reach new audiences, game developers make more money and players keep on playing.

AdInMo: For press queries:

Helen Jones / Eva Field

T: +44 (0) 7789 226 939 / +44 (0) 7814 039 983

E: [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Frameplay Corp.

