Group of Israeli protesters takes it to streets

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a group of Israeli took to the streets, blocking access to Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem. The demonstrators, affiliated with the Movement for Change of Direction, were advocating for a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, the Islamic Resistance Movement. Their actions led to the arrest of seven participants by the police.



As reported by the Hebrew news outlet Walla, the protesters not only obstructed the entrances to Netanyahu's office but also placed ballot boxes on the road, demanding early elections. They chanted slogans urging the to negotiate a prisoner exchange, prompting police intervention to forcibly remove the demonstrators and detain several individuals.



Earlier that day, a coalition of rabbis from the far-right Religious Zionism party sent a letter to Netanyahu, calling on him to take all necessary measures to secure the return of Israeli prisoners held in the Gaza Strip, even if it required negotiations with Hamas. This appeal came in the wake of a warning from Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, who suggested that the situation regarding Israeli prisoners could deteriorate further, hinting at the complexities surrounding their status.



Israeli officials estimate that there are about 101 prisoners currently in Gaza, while Hamas claims that many prisoners have lost their lives due to indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.



Despite ongoing mediation efforts from Qatar and proposals from Egypt and the United States aimed at achieving a ceasefire and facilitating a prisoner exchange, Netanyahu has continued to set new conditions. These include maintaining control over the "Philadelphia Corridor" along the Gaza-Egypt border and the Rafah crossing, while also seeking to prevent Palestinian faction fighters from returning to northern Gaza. Conversely, Hamas insists on a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a cessation of hostilities before it will agree to any terms.



As tensions rise, the situation remains delicate, with both sides firmly entrenched in their positions and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepening. The protests and the surrounding political dynamics underscore the urgent need for a resolution to this ongoing conflict.

MENAFN09102024000045015687ID1108761645