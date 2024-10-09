Blackrock Launches First Pension Funds In Brazil After 26 Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has launched its first pension products in Brazil. The company partnered with Mio Vinci Partners to offer two funds tied to the Ibovespa.



This move marks BlackRock's entry into the Brazilian pension after 26 years of presence in the country. BlackRock's global strategy focuses on long-term allocations such as pension funds and endowments.



In addition, the company manages about $10 trillion in assets worldwide. Now, it's bringing its expertise to Brazil's growing pension sector.



The new funds replicate the iShares Ibovespa Index Fund (BOVA11), an ETF developed by BlackRock. One fund targets general investors with 70% exposure to the Brazilian stock market.



The other fund, aimed at qualified investors, follows BOVA11 entirely. Brazil's pension legislation has recently become more flexible.







This change allowed BlackRock to introduce its customizable solutions. Cristiano Castro, BlackRock's director in Brazil, emphasized the need for scalable and tailored options in the market.



Mio Vinci Partners, founded by Gilberto Sayão, brings a fresh approach to private pension management. Their multi-fund certificates allow investors to create personalized pension portfolios.

BlackRock's Entry into Brazil's Pension Market

This system offers more flexibility than traditional single-strategy funds. The new funds charge an annual administration fee of 0.35%.



This competitive rate may attract investors looking for cost-effective pension options. BlackRock's entry could shake up the Brazilian pension market, dominated by traditional players.



Brazil's pension market remains largely untapped. Only about 8% of the population participates in private retirement plans. This low penetration rate presents a significant growth opportunity for BlackRock and Mio Vinci Partners.



The partnership aims to reach 1 billion R$ ($182 million) in assets under management by year-end. They believe their innovative approach will help them compete with established players in the coming years.



New regulations taking effect in November will increase transparency in fee structures. This change may benefit ETF-based strategies, which typically have lower costs.



BlackRock sees this as a positive shift towards global best practices. Larry Fink, BlackRock 's global CEO, has expressed concern about retirement planning for younger generations.



However, this move into Brazil's pension market aligns with the company's focus on long-term savings solutions. BlackRock's entry into Brazilian pensions marks a significant milestone.



It brings global expertise to a growing market, potentially transforming how Brazilians save for retirement. As the market evolves, more innovative products may emerge to meet diverse investor needs.

MENAFN09102024007421016031ID1108761330