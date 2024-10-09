Ingredifind And Zonal Join Forces To Improve Dining Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ingredifind , the innovative dietary management platform, is excited to announce a partnership with Zonal , a leader in hospitality solutions. This collaboration aims to streamline restaurant operations and enhance allergy safety, creating a better dining experience for guests and more efficient systems for operators.



Uniting Expertise for Safer, Smarter Dining



Ingredifind and Zonal are combining their strengths to address modern restaurants' operational and safety challenges. Ingredifind simplifies dietary management with clear, filterable menus and real-time allergen updates, enabling restaurants to cater to diverse dietary needs. Zonal, with its comprehensive suite of hospitality solutions, this partnership will deliver enhanced operational efficiency and safety for restaurant operators.



“We're thrilled to partner with Zonal,” said Mark White, CEO of Ingredifind.“This collaboration allows us to equip restaurants with the tools they need to deliver safer dining experiences while ensuring operational effectiveness. It's a win-win for operators and their guests.”



Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer of Zonal, added,“Our partnership with Ingredifind reinforces our dedication to providing solutions that improve restaurant operations and deliver genuine positive impact. We're helping operators better manage allergens and run more efficient and safer businesses.”



A Better Alternative for Allergy Management



This partnership is important for restaurants looking to improve their allergy management systems. Ingredifind's platform is designed to provide precise, reliable, and user-friendly allergen information. Combined with Zonal's robust technology, restaurant operators can now ensure that they meet the highest allergen safety and compliance standards.



This partnership offers a comprehensive solution for restaurants looking to improve their dining experiences and manage dietary restrictions. Ingredifind's platform ensures accurate and reliable allergen and diet information, while Zonal's advanced technology enables these capabilities into restaurant operations, supporting compliance and enhancing guest safety.



Driving Innovation in Restaurant Operations



Ingredifind and Zonal will focus on providing restaurant operators with the knowledge and tools necessary to streamline their operations and manage allergens more effectively. This partnership will help develop and promote best practices that address the evolving needs of the restaurant industry.



For more information about this partnership, please visit Ingredifind and Zonal.



About Ingredifind

Ingredifind is revolutionising how the hospitality industry caters to guests with dietary preferences and allergens through innovative technology. Our intuitive platform empowers restaurants to deliver a personalised dining experience for every guest. With a filterable digital menu, guests can easily discover dishes suitable for their unique dietary needs, ensuring an inclusive and stress-free dining experience.



Founded by pioneers in their fields, Ingredifind combines deep expertise in software and hospitality to bridge the gap between safety, convenience, and guest satisfaction. We are transforming how venues manage allergens, comply with regulations, and enhance customer experience-all while freeing up valuable time for staff. At Ingredifind, we're making the hospitality industry's vision of accessible, safe, and enjoyable dining a reality, one meal at a time.



About Zonal

Zonal is a British, family-owned connected technology provider offering a wide range of tried and tested solutions to more than 17,000 businesses of all shapes and sizes across the hospitality industry. With an ever-growing list of more than 200 third-party integrations, Zonal helps operators to build their perfect tech stack in order to streamline operations, maximise profits and deliver great guest experiences – all backed up by unparalleled, industry-leading support.



Press Contacts:



Zonal

Fleet Street Communications

...

Jules Capriglione

Ingredifind

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.