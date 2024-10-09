Ukraine's Air Defenses Shoot Down 21 Shaheds Overnight, One Drone Returns To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian attacked Ukraine with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 22 Shahed strike drones overnight into Wednesday, October 9.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of October 9, 2024, the enemy attacked the Poltava region with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles fired from Russia's Kursk region, as well as 22 strike UAVs launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, and Cape Chauda, Crimea," the post reads.

Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Twenty-one enemy UAVs were shot down in the Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions. Another attack drone returned to Russia.