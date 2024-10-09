Qatar Travel Mart Set To Break Records

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third edition of Qatar Mart (QTM) 2024 is poised to be the biggest and most impactful yet, showcasing significant growth and expansion from previous years. Scheduled for November 25-27 at the Doha and Center (DECC), this year's event is set to surpass all expectations. The highly anticipated third edition of QTM is organised by NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conference.

Held under the patronage and guidance of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, this year's theme,“Discover Places, People and Cultures,” underscores QTM 2024's commitment to showcasing the diverse tapestry of global tourism offerings while highlighting Qatar's unique position as a premier travel destination.

CEO of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, said:“Visit Qatar is proud to be the strategic partner of the third Qatar Travel Mart, this exhibition is extremely important to the sector, as it facilitates partnerships and investments in tourism opportunities, fosters awareness of the latest happenings in the industry and assist in creating solid networking opportunities across B2B and B2C entities.

“Visit Qatar recognizes the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry as integral to its strategic goals, after 'leisure,' MICE is the second most important pillar driving growth in Qatar's tourism sector. By investing in world -class facilities and venues we were able to host large-scale, global events, an important mean by which we will fulfil our objective of becoming the fastest growing tourism destination in the Middle East by 2030 and reaching 6 million visitors.”