Minister Highlights Family's Key Role In Upbringing Of Children

Doha, Qatar: ministers and key leaders from across the country gathered at Qatar National Library (QNL) for an insightful discussion on leadership, personal growth and the power of reading at the latest Read to Lead event, an initiative of Qatar Reads.

The exclusive event, on October 7, brought together 45 distinguished VIPs from across Qatar, including of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad. She talked to other participants about the chosen for the event, The Role of Social Upbringing in Shaping the Proper Behavior of Children, by author Mahra Al Qasimi.

The Read to Lead programme developed by Qatar Reads – an initiative under QNL – aims to unite leaders passionate about driving change through reading. Using the book as a catalyst for dialogue, participants at the latest event engaged in a variety of discussions exploring the significance of social upbringing in fostering positive behavior among children - an essential topic for contemporary leaders.

The Minister of Social Development and Family expressed her delight in sharing ideas and insights with esteemed leaders in a collaborative environment.

She said:“We exchanged valuable perspectives. Understanding social upbringing is crucial, as it plays a vital role in shaping the future of our children and the well-being of society. It is our duty to support these efforts, as they lay the foundation for a brighter future.”

The Minister also highlighted the role of the Ministry of Social Development and Family in adopting strategies based on a scientific approach and well-planned initiatives. She emphasised that the family, as the true wealth of the nation, is the cornerstone and the child's first teacher.

Minister of State and QNL President H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, said:“The Read to Lead sessions organised by the Qatar Reads initiative emphasise the level of cooperation and partnership between the Library and various ministries and government institutions in promoting a culture of reading across all segments of society.

“Reading is the primary source of knowledge not only for students and researchers, but also for officials, decision-makers and all leaders. We do not exaggerate when we say that reading is one of the hallmarks of true leadership that builds communities using knowledge and insightful thinking to anticipate the future.”

Project Manager of Qatar Reads and Acting Director of the Children's and Young Adults' Library at QNL, Fatema Al Malki, said the interactive session is a testament to the Library's contribution to the personal development of Qatar's future leaders.

“Today's event not only highlights the power of reading and the importance of informed debate in fostering intellectual growth but also sets an example for Qatar's youth to follow in their personal development journey,” she said.