Jailed Sarjan Barkati Falls Despite Daughter's Spirited Campaign

Sugra Barkati, inspired by Abrar Rashid's successful campaign for his father, Er Rashid, who won a parliamentary seat while imprisoned, launched a massive effort in the Beerwah constituency to rally support for her father. Er Rashid had won the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat by a wide margin while incarcerated, fueling hope for a similar outcome for Sarjan Wagay. Sugra had vowed to fight for the release of her father and other political prisoners.

However, this strategy did not resonate with the electorate. In the Beerwah constituency, Sarjan Wagay secured 12,282 votes, losing by a margin of 7,836 votes to the National Conference's Shafi Ahmad Wani, who won with 20,118 votes. Despite the high-energy campaign, Sugra's efforts could not overcome the gap.

Wagay's performance in the Ganderbal constituency was even less promising, where he received only 438 votes. In this race, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference secured a landslide victory with 32,727 votes,

putting Wagay's prospects to dust.

Sugra Barkati's campaign, which centered on advocating for the release of political prisoners, fell flat in both constituencies, a stark contrast to the success of Er Rashid's campaign while in jail.

Pertinently in the past, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) has presented a charge sheet against Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Sarjan Barkati, his wife, and others in a case of unlawful activities and militant financing.

