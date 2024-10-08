Fibocom At Network X 2024: Advancing 5G FWA Solutions With Innovative Global Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a leading global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, demonstrated the cutting-edge 5G AI FWA solution and a rich set of innovative module solutions at X 2024, the premier event for international fixed-line and mobile communities. Highlighting its robust international capabilities, Fibocom showcased its latest innovations in

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, addressing the growing demand for advanced connectivity solutions across diverse markets.

AI Empowers Next-Generation 5G FWA

On the opening day of Network X 2024, Fibocom introduced a groundbreaking AI-powered FWA solution

built on the Snapdragon® X75 5G Modem-RF System. By integrating AI into 5G FWA devices, Fibocom transforms the users' interaction with end devices, delivering a significantly improved and more intuitive experience.

FIBO X Innovations Driving Global Connectivity

Fibocom's on-site showcase highlighted the practical applications of its FWA Lite and FWA Pro solutions, first introduced at

MWC Barcelona 2024, which reflects Fibocom's technical expertise in delivering scalable solutions tailored to diverse needs.

In its FWA Pro portfolio, Fibocom presented a range of 5G modules, including the FX190(A/W), FX180(W), FX170, FG370, and FG360, alongside integrated solutions. These innovations support the deployment of Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs), Outdoor Units (ODUs), and Mobile Hotspots, offering Wi-Fi capabilities ranging from AX3000 to BE19000. Notably, the FG370/FG360-embedded ODU is equipped with an Ultra High Gain Antenna, delivering up to 15-19 dBi of gain.

For

FWA Lite, Fibocom showcased its 5G RedCap modules, including the FG332, FG131, and FG132. These compact modules can be integrated into mobile hotspot devices and Dongles easily. Especially, the dongle can enable hybrid connections that switch between 5G RedCap and the wired network. This boosts coverage, flexibility, and data speeds while reducing latency.

During this special occasion, Fibocom unveiled its latest innovation portfolio, FIBOX, featuring FIBO-Link, FIBO OFLD (offload), and

FIBOxOS (e.g. RDK-B, prpl OS, etc). The

FIBOX collaboration integrates state-of-the-art hardware and software, highlighting Fibocom's capability to deliver seamless, end-to-end connectivity. It underscores Fibocom's technological leadership, enabling advanced applications across industries and driving new use cases in the evolving FWA landscape.

Commitment to Global Strategy

As Fibocom's core strategy, the global operation enables its success in delivering high-quality FWA solutions worldwide. Fibocom promises local support worldwide for clients to integrate and deploy their solutions seamlessly. Meanwhile, Fibocom has built a reputation for achieving strong recognition from Tier 1 carriers worldwide, further solidifying its position as a trusted provider of wireless communication solutions. Furthermore, the established robust global manufacturing footprint, allows Fibocom to meet regional requirements with located mature production facilities.

This global reach not only enhances Fibocom's ability to deliver high-performance solutions but also enables faster time-to-market and lower deployment costs for its customers.

Fibocom's presence at the event underscored its commitment to driving the future of connectivity through both technological innovation and operational excellence. The Network X 2024 is still underway in Paris. Visitors are welcome to explore Fibocom's latest innovations at Booth #D1.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

Find out the latest news at , and follow us on LinkedIn /X /Facebook /Youtube .

Media Contact: [email protected]

