Galípolo Pledges Autonomy As Brazil’S Central Bank Nominee

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gabriel Galípolo, the nominee for Brazil's Central presidency, faced a Senate hearing on October 8, 2024. He assured lawmakers that President Lula had guaranteed his freedom in decision-making at the bank.



This statement came during his testimony before the Economic Affairs Committee. Galípolo emphasized that Lula had clearly stated the role should focus solely on serving the Brazilian people.



The economist also noted that his recent conversations with senators had reinforced the idea of management independence. The hearing took place against a backdrop of economic challenges and policy shifts.



Brazil's Central Bank had recently adjusted its GDP growth forecast to 3.2%. Inflation projections for the same year stood at 3.5%, slightly above the 3% target but showing a downward trend.



Galípolo praised the Central Bank 's current performance in pursuing inflation targets. He acknowledged that the bank often faces challenging moments but remains steadfast in its goals.







This recognition suggested a sense of continuity in monetary policy. If confirmed, Galípolo will take the helm of the Central Bank in January 2025, succeeding Roberto Campos Neto.

Brazil's Economic Transition

This transition comes at a critical time for Brazil's economy, coinciding with the implementation of a continuous inflation targeting system starting in 2025.



The Senate's approval process includes two stages: the committee hearing and a full Senate vote. The final vote, scheduled for the same day, will determine his confirmation.



Galípolo's statements on autonomy carry significant weight in Brazil's current political context. The country passed a law in 2021 granting formal independence to the Central Bank, establishing fixed terms for the bank's leadership.



The nominee's emphasis on balancing technical responsibilities with social and economic expectations shows awareness of the role's complexity.



It suggests an approach that aims to maintain the bank's credibility while addressing broader national concerns. As Brazil looks towards 2025, Galípol 's potential leadership at the Central Bank represents a key factor in the country's economic future.



In short, his commitment to autonomy and public service could shape monetary policy and economic stability in South America's largest economy.

MENAFN08102024007421016031ID1108759378