UNESCO Chooses Rabat As World Book Capital For '26

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has announced the selection of Rabat (Morocco) as the World Capital for 2026, based on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee for the World Book Capital.

UNESCO's Director-General Audrey Azoulay stated in a press statement that following the selection of Rio de Janeiro as the World Book Capital for 2025, she is pleased to announce Rabat's selection for 2026, emphasizing that "Rabat is a crossroads of culture where help convey knowledge and arts in all forms."

UNESCO revealed that the Advisory Committee chose Rabat "in recognition of its clear commitment to developing literature and empowering women and youth" through reading and combating illiteracy, especially in underserved communities.

Additionally, UNESCO noted that Rabat hosts 54 publishing houses, the third-largest international book and publishing fair in Africa, and a growing number of libraries, stating that "the book sector in Rabat is not only a vital part of the city's creative economy but is also at the forefront of knowledge dissemination."

As for the World Book Capital for 2026, Rabat will launch a series of initiatives aimed at stimulating steady economic growth and enhancing social benefits by improving access to books and supporting the local publishing sector.

The city will particularly kick off a major initiative to enhance literacy efforts benefiting all its citizens.

Cities chosen by UNESCO as World Book Capitals commit to promoting books and reading among all age groups and populations, both locally and internationally, in addition to organizing a year-long program of activities. (end)

