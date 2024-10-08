Southwire Named Top Diversity Employer By Diversityjobs

(MENAFN- 3BL) Southwire is proud to announce that it has achieved a spot on the list of Top Diversity Employers by DiversityJobs for the fifth year in a row. Southwire is one of only 26 companies in the and category to top the list in 2024.

DiversityJobs promotes diversity and inclusion in the workplace by creating a space for diversity-minded employers to engage the best and brightest diverse talent, and the company's annual Top Diversity Employers list seeks to recognize organizations that are taking active steps to build a diverse and inclusive workforce.

This achievement is made possible through the company's ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts and inclusive recruitment practices, which combine to create a work environment where different backgrounds and perspectives support positive relationships and collective success.

Southwire's six Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) - Women's Network, Spectrum, Multigen, T.E.A.M., Veterans Network and ALLIED - provide opportunities for team members to connect and drive Southwire's DEI mission forward. The company's commitment to DEI is essential to its strategic plan, to create generational sustainability and to promote continued growth in the industry.

To explore career opportunities with Southwire, please visit . To learn more about Southwire's DEI initiatives, please visit the company's website at .