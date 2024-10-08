Learning To Love God From A Young Age: I Carried The King Of Kings Teaches Toddlers Faith

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Children's Bible Releases from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a Christian mother, Micah Mills understands the importance of distilling Bible stories into children. That's why she's worked passionately to create a Christian children's book that introduces the birth of Jesus to small children.

I Carried the King of Kings is an engaging, vibrant storybook that author Micah prays will a seed in children's hearts around the world. They'll meet a cast of characters including Sippi the donkey, who takes an exciting journey to a faraway town and discovers that he really did carry the King of all Kings!

Written and designed for children from birth to early elementary school, I Carried the King of Kings is a great storybook for Christian homes, Sunday schools, and more.

I Carried The King of Kings is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

About the Author:

Micah is a mother, a wife, a dental assistant, and most importantly, a Christian who loves the Lord with all her heart. Together, Micah and her amazing husband Justin raise their son Gunner in North Carolina on a family farm with relatives. The family has two horses, Whiskers and Bambi, and a spoiled boxer named River. They serve and attend Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem, where Micah grew up. Micah specifically wants to thank her family for all the prayers and encouragement that have helped her publish her first book.

