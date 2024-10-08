General Atomics Releases FUSE: A Powerful Tool To Fast-Track The Development Of Fusion Power Plants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Open-Source Software Aims to Drive Fusion Innovation for a Clean Future

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientists and researchers have long hailed fusion, the process that powers the sun, as a clean and virtually limitless energy source they can harness on earth. This month, General Atomics (GA) took a big step towards achieving this goal by releasing the Fusion Synthesis Engine (FUSE)-a state-of-the-art, open-source software designed to help build fusion power plants.

Created by GA, the software is now accessible to anyone under the Apache 2.0 license, guaranteeing its free usage, modification, and commercialization. Written in“Julia”, a popular programming language, FUSE combines key elements needed to develop fusion power-such as plasma physics, engineering, and cost analysis-into one easy-to-use system. GA developers explained that other researchers can easily install and run the program on their own systems, enabling more effective collaboration on fusion energy projects. This approach helps reduce costs and makes it easier to achieve the goal of fusion energy.

“Releasing FUSE is a bold and exciting step that offers a powerful tool to the entire fusion community,” said Wayne Solomon, vice president of Magnetic Fusion Energy for the General Atomics Energy Group. "This platform encourages teamwork and new ideas while fulfilling GA's commitment to openness and progress. By making FUSE available to everyone, we're not just advancing our own developments-we're giving others the ability to build on it, with the goal of accelerating discoveries throughout the entire field."

By integrating various complex models, researchers can generate simulations that are both faster and more accurate, including how a fusion plant operates in both steady and dynamic conditions.

“FUSE could have a big impact on the future of fusion energy,” said Orso Meneghini, a theory and computational science manager for the General Atomics Energy Group.“One of its strengths is that it uses machine learning to speed up simulations, making it useful for improving plant designs and reducing uncertainties. Overall, Fuse's flexibility and generality make it an important tool for advancing research in this critical area of energy research.”

Fusion is the same process that powers the sun. Unlike current nuclear power, which splits atoms, fusion fuses them together, creating intense heat that can generate electricity. Researchers believe this high-tech method could lead to almost unlimited sustainable energy to meet humanity's future needs.

For decades, General Atomics has been a leader in fusion technology research. At its San Diego headquarters, GA scientists and engineers work with teams across the country and the world to explore the science needed to make fusion power plants a reality. GA also operates the DIII-D National Fusion Facility, a Department of Energy user facility that houses the only operating fusion reactor (tokamak) in the U.S., where scientists collaborate to find the best solutions for bringing fusion power to market.

For more information and full documentation about FUSE, visit . And to learn more about GA's work in researching fusion technology, go to ga.com/magnetic-fusion/promise-of-fusion.

