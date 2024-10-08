Spanin's Andres Iniesta Announces Retirement From Football

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Spanish professional footballer Andres Iniesta announced on Tuesday his retirement from after a prolific career with former club and Spain national team.

During a press in Barcelona, Iniesta, 40, expressed his happiness with his team and his pride for what he has accomplished, adding that he is preparing to become a coach in the sport.

Iniesta is a "legendary" player in Spain, and one of the most prominent starts of the Spanish national team's golden generation, playing 131 games and scoring 14 goals for them.

Additionally, his team won three titles, the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European Cups.

One of Iniesta's most famous goals was at the World cup finals, 11 July 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa, winning the 2010 World Cup for the Spanish national team.

He spent most of his 22 year career in Barcelona club, after graduating from the club's La Masia, representing his team for the first time in 2002, and winning 29 titles, including nine in Spain's La Liga, and four in the Champions Leagues.

In 2018, Iniesta, nicknamed "Painter", transferred to the Japanese Vissel Kobe club, playing in their ranks for five years, then joining the United Arab Emirates club, spending his last season there before retiring. (end)

