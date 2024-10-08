Springfree Trampoline Offers Test Jumps, Giveaway At Family Fright Fest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Springfree Trampoline will bring test jumps and an epic giveaway to this year's Family Fright Fest in The Colony, TX.

Visit Springfree Trampoline's Booth to Jump and Enter Exclusive Giveaway

The makers of the World's Safest Trampolines will be hosting a booth at the event with a trampoline for kids to experience. They will also offer festivalgoers the chance to win big for their backyard with a Fright Fest Giveaway.

By submitting an email address at the event, you will be entered to win a free Springfree Trampoline or a Large Climbing Tower from Springfree's sister brand, gobaplay (based on your choice).

You can also gain additional entries by visiting each brand's website and following them on social media. The giveaway closes on October 14.

In addition to the Fright Fest Giveaway, the Springfree Dallas Team will give away free items such as frisbees, tote bags, keychains and candy.

“We are excited to participate in The Colony's Family Fright Fest this year and spread joy to local families with our safety-first backyard trampolines,” said France Jacot, Vice President and North America Business Unit Leader for goba Sports Group, which owns Springfree Trampoline.

“We are also thrilled to showcase our newest backyard brand, gobaplay, in our exclusive Fright Fest Giveaway.”

Springfree Trampolines, the first alternative to traditional spring-based trampolines, are the only type of trampolines to eliminate 90% of product-related injuries. They have won numerous awards for their distinctive design, including 2024 Parents Picks Awards.

gobaplay, a backyard brand introduced last year, sells a range of children's play products – including tree swings, swing sets and climbing structures for kids.

This includes the multi-dimensional Climbing Tower that features three difficulty levels, a built-in cornhole game and a shaded deck for relaxation.

The Colony's Family Fright Fest will take place Saturday, October 12 from 3-7 PM at Stewart Creek Park.

Visit for more information on parking and events.

About Springfree TrampolineTM:

Springfree Trampoline is the world's safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline's patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

Marissa Avelar

Springfree Trampoline

+1 4692315056

