New Best Of Beable® Educator Appreciation Program Honors Teachers' Commitment To Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beable Education launches Best of Beable®, a multifaceted appreciation program designed to recognize and honor teachers' commitment to their students.

- Saki Dodelson, Founder & CEOLAKEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beable Education has announced the launch of its new educator appreciation program, Best of Beable®, effective with the start of the new school year. Best of Beable is a multifaceted program designed to recognize and honor teachers' commitment to their students.Beable's breakthrough Life-Ready Literacy® platform intertwines literacy acceleration, career exploration, personal growth, and academic rigor via a single system. The CODiE award-winning platform provides just-right content and targeted scaffolds at each learner's reading level to put every learner and all tiers of students on personalized paths to literacy proficiency and gainful employment.In launching Best of Beable, Founder and CEO Saki Dodelson points to the need to acknowledge and celebrate educators.“Teachers are tasked with one of the most vital roles in our society: nurturing and educating the next generation. Yet, they often find themselves under appreciated and overburdened,” Dodelson says.“Extending teachers, listening and learning from them, and always deeply appreciating them is at the heart of our mission.”The Best of Beable program was developed based on this mission. It enables teachers to share their knowledge and insights with the Beable team. Teachers also earn points for completing key activities and reaching milestones in successfully implementing Beable, such as:- Launching students on the platform and ensuring completion of its fully computer adaptive Lexile assessment and RIASEC Career Indicator Survey- Attending pre-launch and ongoing professional development sessions- Tracking student completion of lessons as well as progress being made in increasing Lexile levelsAs teachers share best practices and complete these milestone activities, they can redeem points for exclusive classroom rewards for their students, participation in thought leadership and knowledge exchange sessions with national experts, recognition via the Life-Ready Literacy Hall of Fame, and other opportunities.Co-founder and Chief Academic Officer Susan Gertler states,“Leveraging teachers' experience and wisdom, and empowering them in return, is integral to Beable's success. Best of Beable supports the goal we share with every educator: to close the literacy and opportunity gap for all students.”About BeableBeable is a women-owned public-benefit corporation launched by ed-tech visionary Saki Dodelson and the co-founders of Achieve3000®. With Beable, Dodelson and her team are pursuing an ambitious and essential mission: to exponentially accelerate literacy for all students, while creating personalized pathways to gainful employment. Beable delivers on its charter by providing K-12's first Life-Ready Literacy platform, a revolutionary, multi-dimensional system that enables all students to accelerate literacy gains by 5X expected annual growth by intertwining literacy, career exposure, personal growth, and academic rigor in a single system. Powered by K-12's most advanced technology, Beable addresses today's educational challenges, specifically helping students recover from learning loss caused by the pandemic and building the stronger literacy skills now required for every job-from blue to gray to white collar. The Beable Life-Ready Literacy platform has won a CODiE Award for the Best Advanced Reading/Writing/Literature Instructional Solution. Beable also provides Beable Prep, the ultra-personalized online ACT/SAT prep solution that leverages students' unique strengths to build test-taking skills and cognitive flexibility. Learn more at

Beable Media

Beable Education

+1 833-866-8066

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.