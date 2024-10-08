Estonia wants additional US long-range missiles

(MENAFN) Estonia, a member nation that shares borders with Russia's Pskov and Leningrad regions, is planning to enhance its military capabilities by significantly increasing its procurement of long-range ATACMS missiles. Tallinn's military procurement chief announced on Monday that the country aims to acquire three to four times more than the 18 long-range missiles that the United States has already agreed to sell.



In response to heightened security concerns in the region, the Estonian recently approved a substantial increase in its defense budget, allocating an additional EUR1.6 billion (USD1.75 billion) specifically for long-range munitions through 2031. This boost nearly doubles Estonia's funding for such military acquisitions.



Magnus-Valdemar Saar, the director of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK), indicated that these funds will primarily be used to purchase more MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) ballistic missiles. Manufactured by the American defense contractor Lockheed Martin, these missiles have a range of up to 300 kilometers, depending on the specific version.



Saar acknowledged that such a request for additional missiles would be “substantial” even for a major manufacturer like Lockheed Martin. He expressed uncertainty about how this order could influence the company’s decision-making and manufacturing processes.



Estonia has previously bolstered its military capabilities by acquiring six HIMARS launchers, which can deploy various types of munitions, including ATACMS. To facilitate this expansion, Tallinn has already submitted a request to the U.S. Congress to raise the limits on relevant ammunition purchases, although it has not yet fully utilized previous caps.



This proactive move underscores Estonia's commitment to enhancing its defense posture amid ongoing regional tensions, signaling a clear intent to deter potential threats from neighboring Russia. As the situation evolves, Estonia's military procurement strategies reflect a growing emphasis on securing advanced weaponry to ensure national security and bolster NATO's collective defense capabilities.

MENAFN08102024000045015687ID1108757487