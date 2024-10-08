Hurricane Milton heads on direct path toward US

(MENAFN) Hurricane Milton is on a direct path toward the U.S., bringing with it the potential for a massive storm surge as Florida gears up for its largest evacuation effort in seven years. Forecasted to make landfall on Wednesday, Hurricane Milton has rapidly intensified, reaching Category 5 status on Monday before being downgraded to Category 4 by Tuesday. The storm boasts maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 km/h), according to the National Hurricane Center.



The Tampa Bay area is predicted to be the first point of impact before the storm moves toward Orlando. Residents are being warned of a possible storm surge of eight to twelve feet (2.4 to 3.6 meters), marking the highest ever recorded for the region, along with the risk of widespread flooding.



"This is the real deal here with Milton," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor emphasized during a press conference. "If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time." Her statement reflects the seriousness of the situation, particularly in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which resulted in over 200 fatalities as it swept across the southeastern U.S., including parts of Florida, just weeks ago. Hurricane Helene was also a Category 4 storm when it made landfall.



Forecasters have expressed concerns that areas previously affected by Hurricane Helene may experience additional damage due to Milton's impending arrival. Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's emergency management division, has urged residents to prepare for what could be the largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma in 2017. "I highly encourage you to evacuate," he said, stressing the importance of safety.



Sheriff Chad Chronister echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the difficult circumstances but emphasizing that taking precautions is vital for family safety. "The situation stinks," he remarked, "but if you safeguard your families, you will be alive."



As the storm approaches, officials are working to ensure that residents are informed and prepared for the severe weather ahead. With the combination of high winds, potential flooding, and unprecedented storm surge, the upcoming days will be critical for Florida residents as they navigate this significant weather event.

