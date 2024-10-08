Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For October 8, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's economic agenda features several key events that could significantly impact Brazil's markets and economic outlook.



The FGV IPC-S inflation for the week will be released at 8:00 AM, providing insights into Brazil's short-term inflationary pressures.



At 9:00 AM, IBGE will publish the Monthly Industrial Survey - Regional for August, offering a detailed look at industrial production across different regions of Brazil.



Internationally, Germany will release Industrial Production data for August at 3:00 AM, which could influence European sentiment.



The U.S. will report its Trade Balance for August at 9:30 AM, potentially impacting global trade perspectives. Mexico is scheduled to release International Reserves data at 12:00 PM.





Petrobras (PETR4) emerged as a top performer, rising 1.40% on the back of higher oil prices. The company also reported hitting a 96.8% refinery utilization rate, setting a new industry benchmark.



Vale (VALE3) managed to gain 0.88%, despite facing a temporary production interruption at its Onça Puma facility due to windstorm damage to power lines.



Goldman Sachs predicted a 50% upside for newly privatized Sabesp .



Azul Airlines successfully restructured R$3 billion in debt with creditors.



Infracommerce restructured R$641 million in debt and appointed a new CEO.



Brazil's energy grid expanded with Taesa's R$1.1 billion Tangará project approval.



Pulp prices plummeted 25% in three months, though the industry remains cautiously optimistic.

Brazil's Real Estate Investment Trusts faced their steepest decline in two years.

Major Brazilian exchanges formed a consortium for a national stablecoin.



GermanyUnited StatesMexicoBrazilian Markets on MondayThe Brazilian stock market demonstrated resilience on Monday, as the Ibovespa inde climbed 0.17% to close at 132,017.84 points.This slight increase of 226.29 points marked the second consecutive day of marginal growth for the benchmark index.The total trading volume for the day amounted to R$18.1 ($3.3) billion, indicating active market participation.In the currency market , the commercial dollar strengthened by 0.55%, closing at R$5.48 against the Brazilian real.Meanwhile, DI rates predominantly declined across the yield curve, reflecting shifting investor sentiments and economic expectations.U.S. Markets on MondayU.S. stocks slid after Treasury yields hit their highest levels since the summer and oil prices continued to climb. The S&P 500 fell 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 1.2%.Stocks felt pressure from jumping Treasury yields, as traders ratchet back forecasts for how deeply the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rates following Friday's blowout jobs report. Crude oil prices added to their big gains from the prior week.Commodities UpdateOil prices continued their upward trajector , with Brent crude returning to the $80 range.This surge in prices is largely attributed to escalating tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns among central banks about potential inflationary pressures.Gold prices experienced a slight dip but remained near record highs amid ongoing global tensions.Corporate NewsSeveral Brazilian companies made significant moves on Monday:Underlying SentimentInvestors are closely monitoring several factors that could impact market performance in the coming days.The release of September's IPCA inflation data in Brazil, scheduled for Wednesday, will provide insights into the country's economic health.Additionally, Gabriel Galípolo's confirmation hearing for the Central Bank presidency, set for Tuesday, could influence market sentiment and future monetary policy expectations.Globally, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East continue to impact oil prices, raising concerns about potential inflationary pressures.As the week progresses, market participants must remain vigilant, navigating a complex environment influenced by both domestic and international factors.