Scope Solutions Highlights Digital Literacy as a Critical Skill for Accountants at its Accounting Refigured: The Labs Conference

(MENAFN- SOCIATE) 07 October 2024, Dubai – Cloud software solutions provider Scope Solutions emphasised the growing importance of digital literacy for accountants at the recent "Accounting Refigured: The Labs" event in Dubai in early September.

The industry event, that particularly focussed on SMEs in the UAE, also highlighted that 90% of accounting firms recognize digital literacy as a critical competency. This was a workshop-style spin-off of the successful Accounting Refigured conference that was launched in March 2024.

At Accounting Refigured: The Labs, several accounting firm professionals engaged in discussion of strategic insights from industry experts to acquire practical software skills, in addition to networking and developing personal connections.

The event focused on the latest trends and strategies to keep firms competitive, hands-on training to transform firms digitally, and opportunities to network with peers.

Commenting on the success of the event, Ayman Kaouri, Regional Director - Middle East, Scope Solutions, shares: “We were thrilled to host another informative event to provide insights into the accounting sector. 'Accounting Refigured: The Labs' acted as a strategic platform to provide the sector with the tools it requires for the future. Scope Solutions is committed to shape accounting practices’ future, stay ahead of industry changes, and expand professional networks. Empowering SMEs with financial insights via cloud-based technology is critical, and this conference helped to expand awareness of these solutions.”

According to Fazeela Gopalani, Head of ACCA Eurasia & Middle East, who spoke about future trends in the accounting industry at Accounting Refigured: The Labs, " The majority of accounting firms now consider digital literacy an essential skill for accountants, recognising its usefulness in adapting to changing technologies. This transition is critical for being competitive while providing efficient, modern financial services. Events like Accounting Refigured are crucial to helping us upskill the industry in this area."

The successful conclusion of this edition signals a promising future for "Accounting Refigured" as it continues to be a vital resource for accounting professionals seeking to modernize their practices.

The appetite for digital transformation within the SME accounting space remains strong, and this event has established itself as a cornerstone for driving that change.

The event continues to expand its international presence, bringing together key professionals from across the UAE, the Middle East, and beyond to explore the latest trends and innovations in SME accounting and finance.

The "Accounting Refigured" event has successfully transitioned from its origins in Dubai to an impactful international platform, and the next edition is set to be held in Limassol, Cyprus on 22nd October 2024. This edition will gather accounting professionals from around the globe to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the industry.





