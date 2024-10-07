Cleanspark Names Chief Accounting Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brian Carson was promoted from his previous role, director of reporting

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK ), America's Miner® (the "Company"), has announced the appointment of Brian Carson as chief accounting officer.

In his prior role as director of financial reporting at CleanSpark, Carson led teams responsible for financial closing activities, report management, spend analysis, system-implementations, training, and auditing. He successfully maneuvered ever-changing rules in the to ensure short- and long-term financial goals of stakeholders and industry standards are met.

As chief accounting officer, Carson will continue to oversee accounting and SEC financial reporting and will implement new systems and procedures as necessary to match the growth of the Company.



"Since Brian joined the CleanSpark team, it has been inspiring to witness his commitment to excellence and remarkable leadership skills. Brian's strong technical expertise, particularly in digital asset accounting, has been instrumental in helping CleanSpark navigate and scale through significant periods of growth. I look forward to seeing his continued leadership and contributions in this new role," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CFO.

Carson has over 30 years of extensive experience in corporate accounting and financial planning, including the role of Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for more than two decades. Prior to joining CleanSpark in October 2022, he worked as a director and financial controller for SAHARA Las Vegas. Carson began his career as an audit manager with Deloitte where he served for seven years before entering the consumer industry, leading finance departments at resorts throughout Las Vegas and providing consultancy services. He holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Westminster University.

"I am thrilled to be recognized for my efforts and am excited for my new role. Working side by side with the entire CleanSpark team has been incredibly rewarding. The Bitcoin ecosystem brings immense value to the world, and I'm grateful to be part of what I believe is just the beginning of CleanSpark's potential for its investors and the Bitcoin network," said Carson.

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK ) is America's Bitcoin Miner®. We own and operate multiple data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Our infrastructure responsibly supports Bitcoin, the world's most important digital commodity and an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees and the communities we operate in. Visit our website at .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated additions and targets to CleanSpark's hashrate and the timing thereof; the risk that the electrical power available to our facilities does not increase as expected; the success of its digital currency mining activities; the volatile and unpredictable cycles in the emerging and evolving industries in which we operate; increasing difficulty rates for bitcoin mining; bitcoin halving; new or additional governmental regulation; the anticipated delivery dates of new miners; the ability to successfully deploy new miners; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; dependency on third-party power providers for expansion efforts; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

