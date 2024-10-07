In Photos: Devout Converge At Hazratbal On Eid-E-Milad

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Devotees from across Kashmir Valley converged at the Dargah Hazratbal here on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, the birthday of revered Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) on Tuesday.

Thousands of men, women and children thronged the lakeside shrine to have a glimpse of the holy relic of the Prophet, displayed after every prayer at the shrine five times a day.

