In Photos: Devout Converge At Hazratbal On Eid-E-Milad
Date
10/7/2024 3:15:30 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Devotees from across Kashmir Valley converged at the Dargah Hazratbal here on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, the birthday of revered Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) on Tuesday.
Thousands of men, women and children thronged the lakeside shrine to have a glimpse of the holy relic of the Prophet, displayed after every prayer at the shrine five times a day.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Also
Video: Khanqah-e-Hydari Holds First Milad Majlis In Srinagar
Friday Following Eid-Milad: Thousands Throng Hazratbal To Offer Congregational Prayers
MENAFN07102024000215011059ID1108754745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.