In Photos: Devout Converge At Hazratbal On Eid-E-Milad

10/7/2024 3:15:30 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Devotees from across Kashmir Valley converged at the Dargah Hazratbal here on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, the birthday of revered Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) on Tuesday.

Thousands of men, women and children thronged the lakeside shrine to have a glimpse of the holy relic of the Prophet, displayed after every prayer at the shrine five times a day.

Kashmir Observer

