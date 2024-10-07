Delay Govt Formation Till Statehood Is Restored: Er Rashid

The AIP leader's comments came a day before the much-anticipated results of the recently concluded to the J&K legislative assembly.

Every regional party, Rashid claimed, is aware of the fact that the J&K legislative assembly will have limited powers as long as it is under government's control.

The north Kashmir MP encouraged all regional parties, including the INDIA Bloc allies, to at least come together on the restoration of J&K's statehood before the formation of the next government.

“Since the election results will be known tomorrow, I urge the winning party or the alliance to delay forming the government and to put pressure on the centre to restore statehood to J&K. My humble request to INDIA Bloc allies, which include the PDP, NC, and other parties like the PC and Apni Party to at least come together for the common good,” Rashid said addressing a press conference here.

The India Alliance, he claimed, has its own compulsions and that's what made the Congress party to remain tightlipped over the issue of Article 370.

Er Rashid did not hold back in criticizing the Gupkar Alliance and what he called 'so-called regional parties' for their perceived lack of efforts to advance statehood to J&K.

Out on interim bail till October 12, Rashid served five and a half years of incarceration in Delhi's Tihar jail in connection with the alleged terror funding case.

“As far as the issue of statehood is concerned, AIP cutting across party lines and ideology is ready to extend support. While I do not intend to inflame feelings, I would like to advise the parties to delay forming a government until J&K's statehood is restored, regardless of whichever party gains the majority or emerges as the single-largest,” he added.

Rashid said that it is the duty of Omar Abdullah and every other leader to advocate for the restoration of J&K's statehood, citing the NC vice president's pre-election statement that the J&K assembly will be a weaker body than a municipality and the CM must get the LG's approval before making any decision.



In reaction to the center's decision to discontinue the Darbar Move ritual, which he claimed was strengthening cultural and emotional bonds among residents of Jammu and Kashmir, Rashid questioned which region would serve as the state's capital when the government is formed.

“There is confusion everywhere in J&K; people find it difficult to get their work done on an official level. Thus, it is equally important to revive Darbar in order to strengthen the emotional and cultural ties that bind the people of the two regions together,” he said,

adding, I fail to understand

which region would serve as J&Ks capital.

Demanding arrest of the controversial Hindu priest Yati Narsighananad under UAPA, Rashid said although his derogatory remarks against prophet Muhammad (SAW) does not make any difference, his arrest under UAPA is necessary to maintain communal harmony in the country.

Rashid also urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to register his Awami Itihad Party, which he claimed performed well in the Lok-Sabha elections.

“Why don't you (ECI) register my party? We ran for office in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the name of AIP, and we also won the North Kashmir seat handily in the recently held Lok Sabha elections and also contested the just concluded assembly elections under the same banner. Why is my party being singled out for discrimination while the DPAP, Apni Party, and other smaller parties are allowed to register?” Rashid questioned and hoped that the poll body would respond and address the issue on priority.

