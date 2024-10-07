Bitcoin And Ethereum Found Buyers At Key Levels

Market picture

The fell at the end of last week. The capitalisation went down 3% in seven days to $2.21 trillion. However, it is worth noting the return of positive sentiment from Thursday, when buyers found attractive at $60K. The cryptocurrency fear and greed is right in the middle, having risen out of the fear zone.

Last week, bitcoin successfully bounced out of the area where the 50-day moving average and the $60K round level intersect. The cryptocurrency's 1.5% rise since the start of the day on Monday to $63.5K has brought the price back to test the 200-day moving average. A consolidation above would act as a bullish signal, indicating that the corrective pullback is over and buyers are taking over.

Ethereum is in a weaker position, approaching $2500 from below its 50-day average. Last week, the second-largest cryptocurrency found support at its 200-week moving average, as it has done so many times since mid-2012. That's a good sign of accumulation by long-term buyers, but it's sure to disappoint short- and medium-term speculators.