Bitcoin And Ethereum Found Buyers At Key Levels
Date
10/7/2024 2:15:47 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The Cryptocurrency market fell at the end of last week. The capitalisation went down 3% in seven days to $2.21 trillion. However, it is worth noting the return of positive sentiment from Thursday, when buyers found bitcoin attractive at $60K. The cryptocurrency fear and greed index is right in the middle, having risen out of the fear zone.
MENAFN07102024000156011031ID1108754237
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.