Doha Bank Sponsors 1St Annual Finance Researcher Award

Doha has sponsored the"1st Annual Finance Researcher Award," in collaboration with Qatar Finance and Business Academy–Northumbria University.

The sponsorship reflects the bank's commitment to promoting a strong research culture at the national level among both Bachelor and Master students, especially in fields related to the and industry.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani, Group GCEO of Doha Bank, stated that the bank's sponsorship is part of its commitment to investing in young national talents in the financial and banking sectors. He said Doha Bank supports efforts to provide them with the necessary knowledge and skills for the future.

Khalifa al-Yafei, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, welcomed the research collaboration, saying the national 1st Annual Finance Researcher Award will foster innovation, encourage rigorous research, and support the next generation of financial experts who will shape the ever-evolving future of Qatar finance and banking industry.

“Globally, the banking industry is witnessing significant changes due to rapid technological advancements, and it is essential to understand these changes and prepare for the future. We believe that scientific research is crucial in helping the Qatari financial services sector take advantage of future opportunities and overcome challenges,” he said.

The organising committee of the competition will invite various universities in Qatar to nominate both Bachelor and Master students and to submit their dissertation/research for the competition. An independent panel of judges will review and evaluate the dissertation/research according to academic standards. The winner and runner-up projects will be awarded certificates and cash prizes. There will be one award for the best research project by a Qatari student.

