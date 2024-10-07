2024 SAIC Corporate Responsibility Report: Employee Resource Groups

(MENAFN- 3BL) We foster employee connections, engagement, inclusiveness and business impact through our seven Employee Resource Groups and Communities of Interest. In FY24, ERG membership grew by 14.4%, with 12.3% of the workforce belonging to at least one ERG. Our goal is to have 20% of SAIC's workforce as a member of at least one ERG by the end of FY26.

Our ERGS

Accessibility

Supports and encourages open conversations about visible and non-visible disabilities, including mental and neurodiversity. Last year, the group conducted a series of events focused on educating the workforce on topics related to accessibility including American Sign Language, mental health awareness and implications for security clearances, mindfulness and elder care.

Connect & Grow

Connects early-career and tenured professionals for networking, professional development, community service and environmental stewardship. This group sponsored more than a dozen events nationwide for employee engagement and development, which included raising more than $7,500 for the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and collecting more than 1,600 pounds of e-waste for handling and disposal.

Equality Alliance

Champions lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and allied employees who celebrate and raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community. This ERG created resources for our LGBTQ+ workforce focused on access to benefits, guidance for gender transitioning employees and training on our commitment to respect and understanding so everyone can be their authentic selves. It also sponsored and supported LGBTQ+-focused community events and volunteer opportunities.

Military/Veteran

Serves as an advocate and resource for employees who are former or active-duty service members and their families. With nearly 30% of our workforce being a U.S. military veteran, this group raised more than $50,000 in donations for military charities nationwide during FY24. It created and maintains a network for veterans to share stories, express appreciation, access resources and give back to their communities and coworkers.

Multicultural

Celebrates and champions employees' ethnic and cultural differences and encourages the development, engagement and retention of SAIC's underrepresented minorities. This group created, hosted and facilitated multiple engagements recognizing Black History, Diwali, Lunar New Year, Native Americans, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and Hispanic Heritage.

STEM

Supports STEM programs in the communities where SAIC operates, and employees reside, as well as opportunities for current and future STEM professionals. Last year, this group of employees sponsored, facilitated and judged more than 17 robotics-, rocket- and science-based events inspiring young people to engage in science, technology, engineering and math. They also created and coordinated a program to refurbish and donate lightly used SAIC laptops and other electronics to multiple schools nationwide.

Women's

A place for employees to champion growth, create networking and outreach opportunities and educate others about the unique challenges women face at work. In FY24, the largest of our resource groups, provided nationwide support to organizations supporting women including Girls Inc, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Women in Aerospace, Women in Technology and The Women's Center ― and raised over $250,000 in support of these organizations.

Learn more about Employee Resource Groups in SAIC's 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report .