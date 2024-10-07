(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. External Defibrillators Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Manual, Automated, Wearable), End-use (Hospital, Prehospital, Public Access Market), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. external defibrillators market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0% from 2024 to 2030 The increasing incidence of cardiovascular conditions is a major factor contributing to market growth. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year in the U.S., around 805,000 people have a heart attack. Technological advancements have led to the development of innovative external defibrillators. In addition, the growing healthcare expenditure in the U.S., coupled with investments in emergency medical services and healthcare infrastructure, has supported the product adoption in hospitals, clinics, ambulances, and other healthcare facilities.



This increased investment in healthcare facilities has boosted the demand for advanced defibrillation technologies. Public awareness campaigns about sudden cardiac arrest & the importance of early defibrillation, along with training programs on using automated external defibrillators (AEDs) effectively, have played a crucial role in driving market growth. Increased awareness has led to a higher demand for defibrillators in public settings and private organizations. Key companies undertake various strategies, such as new product launches, M&As, and partnerships, to gain higher market shares. For instance, in March 2023, Safe Life acquired Coro Medical and This acquisition helped expand Safe Life's life-saving equipment and services across the U.S.

U.S. External Defibrillators Market Report Highlights

The AED product segment dominated the market in 2023 and around for a share of 40% of the overall revenue. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

This can be attributed to the technological advancements in defibrillator devices, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and growing awareness about the importance of immediate cardiac care

The hospital end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 25% in 2023 owing to increased rates of hospital admissions due to heart conditions and increasing defibrillator installations The public access end-use segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030 due to the rising awareness of the importance of early defibrillation and training programs Companies Featured

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Stryker

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Schiller Americas, inc.

Medtronic

Amiitalia MEDIANA Co., Ltd. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. External Defibrillators Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrest

3.2.1.2. Technological Advancements

3.2.1.3. Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

3.2.1.4. Growing Awareness and Training Program

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent Regulations & Approvals

3.2.2.2. Limited Accessibility

3.3. U.S. External Defibrillators Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. External Defibrillators Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. External Defibrillators Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.4.1. Manual

4.4.2. Automated

4.4.3. Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Chapter 5. U.S. External Defibrillators Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. External Defibrillators Market by End-use Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Hospital

5.4.2. Prehospital

5.4.3. Public Access Market

5.4.4. Alternate Care Market

5.4.5. Home Healthcare

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

6.3.2. Key Customers

6.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

6.4. Company Profiles

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Financial Performance

6.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

U.S. External Defibrillators Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900