Inspired Entertainment Refreshes Long-Term Partner OPAP’S VLT Offering With Launch Of 4,000 Valor Slant And Vantage Machines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, (“Inspired” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is excited to announce the upgrade of 4,000 Lottery Terminals (VLTs) for its long-term partner, OPAP, Greece's leading gaming company. As OPAP's largest VLT supplier, with more than 9,400 machines already in the market, Inspired will provide 4,000 of its latest VLTs, including the global launch of the innovative Valor Slant VLT.



The Valor Slant is a standout addition to Inspired's successful Valor family, designed exclusively for the Greek market, aiming to deliver an exceptional gaming experience. Featuring dual 32-inch HD screens, it combines stunning visuals with advanced technology and immersive sound, creating an unparalleled gaming environment. The Valor Slant complements OPAP's VLT product range, joining the already proven and high-performance Valor and Vantage cabinets.

“OPAP has been a valued partner for Inspired, and we are thrilled to strengthen this collaboration,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired.“The introduction of the Valor Slant, along with the addition of Vantage cabinets, provides OPAP with an ideal range of VLTs that cater to player preferences.”

“The refreshment of our VLTs fleet is a priority for OPAP. Our goal is to always meet and exceed customer expectations, offering them state-of-the-art machines and engaging new games, which allow us to always be one step ahead. Therefore, we are pleased to be cooperating with Inspired Entertainment for the introduction of their innovative Valor Slant cabinets and the expansion of our Vantage machine lineup,” said Jan Karas, Chairman and CEO of OPAP.

The rollout of the Valor Slant and additional Vantage machines is set to begin in the coming months, further enhancing OPAP's offerings and meeting the demand for premium gaming experiences.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: INSE)

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at .

