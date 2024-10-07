عربي


SHISEIDO Second Skin Workshop ﻿10/13 11:30 Am & 1 Pm 10/19 1 Pm & 2:30 Pm


10/7/2024 9:31:09 AM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NextGen Cosmetics

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join SHISEIDO "Second Skin" Workshop!!

Try and Experience NextGen Cosmetics - "Second Skin" Products !!

⚫️10/13(Sun) 11:30am & 1pm
⚫️10/19(Sat) 1pm & 2:30pm

- Limited 20 people per session.
- It's a event to try new SHISEIDO product in Japan for FREE !!
- The workshop venue is at 2nd floor in Brooklyn Beauty fashion Labo (300 7th Street Brooklyn, NY)

※Please RSVP if you'd like to attend !!!
→ ...

CONTACT (PR JUN) / ...


300 7th Street Brooklyn, NY 11215

Hitoshi Sagaseki
Brooklyn Beauty Fashion Labo
email us here

