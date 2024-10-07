SHISEIDO Second Skin Workshop ﻿10/13 11:30 Am & 1 Pm 10/19 1 Pm & 2:30 Pm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join SHISEIDO "Second Skin" Workshop!!Try and Experience NextGen Cosmetics - "Second Skin" Products !!⚫️10/13(Sun) 11:30am & 1pm⚫️10/19(Sat) 1pm & 2:30pm- Limited 20 people per session.- It's a event to try new SHISEIDO product in Japan for FREE !!- The venue is at 2nd floor in Brooklyn Beauty Labo (300 7th Street Brooklyn, NY)※Please RSVP if you'd like to attend !!!→ ...CONTACT (PR JUN) / ...300 7th Street Brooklyn, NY 11215

