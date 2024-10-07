Ricky Power Joins Stoch Analytics As Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoch Analytics Limited, a software company based in Ireland, today announced that Ricky Power has joined the company as its Chief Growth Officer. In his new role, Mr. Power will lead the company's sales, marketing, and business development activities.

"Stoch Analytics has an amazing team and a fantastic set of products," said Chris Stiefeling, CEO and cofounder of Stoch Analytics. "Ricky joins us at the perfect time in our journey and will help us to unlock the incredible potential of what we have built. Ricky knows the actuarial exceedingly well and fully appreciates the value and cost savings that we can deliver to life insurers around the world."

Stoch Analytics develops, sells, and supports high-performance stochastic modeling solutions for the life insurance industry. These solutions include the company's flagship Atlas software suite used for pricing, valuation and projection of insurance asset and liability portfolios. Atlas is well known for running 100 to 200 times faster than many competing products and is licensed by some of the world's largest insurance companies. The company acquired the Atlas software suite from Oliver Wyman in 2023.

Mr. Power formerly led AXIS actuarial software sales globally at Moody's Analytics. His focus for over a decade has been helping life insurers to find the best solutions for their actuarial modelling, financial reporting and scenario generation needs.

"The Stoch Analytics team have a long and rich history providing best of breed actuarial solutions. They have continuously modernized as they developed so customers can benefit from continuous improvement in features and functionality while enjoying unrivalled raw compute power and calculation speed," said Ricky Power, Chief Growth Officer of Stoch Analytics. "I am very excited to join the team to support our growing customer base."

About Stoch Analytics Limited

At Stoch Analytics, we deliver industry-leading modeling solutions to help life insurers navigate the stochastic world. Our flagship Atlas actuarial modeling suite has been in production at top insurers around the globe for more than 20 years. Formerly part of Oliver Wyman, we opened a new chapter by establishing Stoch Analytics in 2023, enabling us to focus on providing software and services for actuarial and risk management applications. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE Stoch Analytics Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED