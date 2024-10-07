Tunisia's President Saied Set For Landslide Election Win
Tunis: President Kais Saied was poised Monday to win Tunisia's election by a huge margin, though low voter turnout reflected widespread discontent in the cradle of the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings.
Exit polls showed Saied, 66, expected to rout his challengers with 89 percent of the vote.
His rival Ayachi Zammel trailed far behind with just 6.9 percent, while Zouhair Maghzaoui was expected to win just 3.9 percent, according to exit polls broadcast on national television on Sunday.
