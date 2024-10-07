Brazil Seeks Visa-Free Travel To Mexico: Negotiations Underway

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian aims to reinstate visa-free to Mexico for its citizens. This move comes after Mexico began requiring physical visas from Brazilians in 2022.



The change was due to pressure from the United States. Brazil's Foreign sees an opportunity to reopen negotiations with Mexico's new president, Claudia Sheinbaum.



Foreign Mauro Vieira had previously discussed this issue with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard. Now, talks will continue with Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Sheinbaum's appointee for Foreign Relations Secretary.



Brazil argues that a visa exemption agreement would boost tourism and business travel between the two countries. The Mexican government has reportedly committed to seeking a "negotiated solution" to this issue.



Brazilian officials view this as a positive sign of progress in the negotiations. Both countries hope to advance discussions in November during the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.







President Lula personally invited Sheinbaum to attend the meeting during their bilateral talks in Mexico City. However, Sheinbaum has not yet confirmed her attendance due to scheduling conflicts.

Visa Challenges for Brazilian Citizens Traveling to Mexico

Brazilian officials report an increasing number of visa denials for their citizens traveling to Mexico. Travelers complain about unclear information and strict requirements for obtaining visas.



Some Brazilians have even been turned away at Mexican airports despite having valid visas. The current situation does not reflect the spirit of reciprocity and cooperation that has long existed between Brazil and Mexico.



Brazilian authorities have communicated these concerns to their Mexican counterparts. They hope to restore the previous visa-free arrangement for Brazilian travelers.



Currently, Mexico waives visa requirements for Brazilians who hold valid visas from certain countries. These include the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Schengen Area nations.



Cruise ship passengers can also stay for up to seven days without a visa. Other Brazilian travelers must apply for a visa and undergo an interview at a Mexican embassy or consulate.



The requirements include proof of stable employment with a minimum monthly income of R$5,600 after taxes. Alternatively, applicants can show an average monthly bank balance of at least R$16,800.



If granted, Mexican visas for Brazilians are valid for ten years. Before 2022, Brazilians could enter Mexico without a visa.



In short, both countries now seek to find a mutually beneficial solution to restore easier travel between these friendly nations.

