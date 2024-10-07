Cellulose Gel Research Report 2024: Global Market To Reach $1.83 Billion In 2028 - Long-Term Forecast To 2033

The increase during the historic period can be credited to a growing demand for low-fat and low-calorie foods, expanding usage in the pharmaceutical industry, heightened health consciousness, growth of the processed food sector, and increased consumption of convenience foods.



The rise in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for clean label products, growth in the pharmaceutical sector, expanding use in cosmetics and personal care products, growth in vegan and vegetarian foods, and rising applications in the food industry to enhance texture. Key trends in the forecast period include the adoption of sustainable practices, advancements in production techniques, development of new applications, integration of smart technologies, and implementation in the food and beverage industries.

The growth of the food enzyme market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for processed food products. Processed food products undergo mechanical, physical, or chemical alterations to make them suitable for consumption. Factors such as a fast-paced lifestyle, technological advancements in food processing, urbanization, and higher disposable incomes contribute to this rising demand.

Cellulose gel plays a crucial role in enhancing processed foods by improving texture, stability, and shelf life, and it is widely used in sauces, dressings, desserts, and ready-to-eat meals. For example, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada reported in October 2023 that exports of processed food and beverage products reached $54.3 billion in 2022, a 14.1% increase from the previous year, representing 34.7% of the total production value. This trend underscores how the growing demand for processed food products is fueling the cellulose gel market.

Leading companies in the cellulose gel market are focusing on innovative and sustainable solutions, such as cellulose thickeners, to address environmental concerns and meet the rising demand for eco-friendly products across various industries. Cellulose thickeners enhance viscosity and stability in products used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and more.

In September 2022, Roquette, a France-based provider of plant-based ingredients and solutions, acquired Crest Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is strategically aimed at strengthening Roquette's position in the cellulose derivatives market, enhancing its portfolio and capabilities to better serve the pharmaceutical and personal care industries. Crest Cellulose Pvt. Ltd., based in India, specializes in the production of cellulose derivatives used in pharmaceutical and personal care applications.

North America was the largest region in the cellulose gel market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cellulose gel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the cellulose gel market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Overview



Products and Services



Strategy

Financial Performance

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Other Major and Innovative Companies



AkzoNobel N.V.

Avantor Inc.

FMC Corporation

Clariant AG

Roquette Freres

Sigma-Aldrich

J.M. Huber Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

CP Kelco U.S. Inc.

Borregaard AS

Lamberti S.p.a.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation

J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH + Co KG DMV-Fonterra Excipients GmbH & Co. KG

