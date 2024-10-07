Russia Launches Missile Attack On Pavlohrad

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Monday, a Russian missile hit the town of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk region.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, an enemy missile hit Pavlohrad. An enterprise sustained damage. A fire broke out, which was contained by rescuers," the official wrote on social media.

No casualties were reported.

The invaders also attacked Nikopol, employing heavy artillery. No one was injured.

As reported earlier, yesterday, the aggressor targeted the populated areas of the Sinelnyky district with missiles. Three civilians were injured in the area.