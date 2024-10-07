Azerbaijani Ambassador Meets Iraqi Deputy PM And MFA
Date
10/7/2024 1:09:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq Nasir Mammadov met with Deputy
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Huseyn.
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the
Azerbaijani Ambassador on his X that at the meeting, a broad
discussion of the bilateral agenda was held between the countries,
and the importance of mutual support in international organizations
was emphasized.
Ambassador Mammadov expressed his delight regarding his meeting
with Iraq's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister and to have broad
discussions on close cooperation between the states.
Furthermore, the Azerbaijani Ambassador informed the Iraqi
minister about the preparations for the upcoming COP29
international event, as well as the initiative of Azerbaijan for a
global truce during the event.
MENAFN07102024000195011045ID1108751584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.