Russians Attacked Kharkiv 53 Times In Sept - Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv 53 times in September, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure and killing and wounding people.

The Kharkiv City Council said this in a post on Telegram , citing Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Ukrinform reports.

"In September alone, the Russian Federation attacked the city 53 times, destroying residential buildings and infrastructure and, most importantly, injuring and killing people," the Kharkiv City Council said.

It added that the security of the city had been discussed at a meeting of Mayor Ihor Terekhov with Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout and Chief of Defense of the Dutch Armed Forces Onno Eichelsheim.

"Our main task is to stop the shelling of Kharkiv. Then residents of the city will live a different life. Currently, the city is home to about 1.2 million residents, including almost 250,000 IDPs. We have already developed a plan for the decentralization of life support systems and are very carefully preparing for the heating season, but, unfortunately, Russia can destroy what we are building now. That is why the city needs to be protected from shelling," Terekhov said.

According to the report, the parties discussed the challenges of wartime, as well as the priority needs of the city.